UP: Man, wife held with 1.5 kg of charas

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:52 IST
A man and his wife were arrested with 1.5 kg of charas here on Sunday, police said.

Station House Officer, Nahtaur police station, Pankaj Tomar said Shahzad and his wife Hina Parveen, a resident of Nahtaur, were arrested on the Dhampur-Nahtaur road. Tomar said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

The accused used to bring the drug from Uttarakhand to sell it in this district.

