Woman, daughter among 3 held for carrying drug worth Rs 2.5 cr in Haryana's Ambala

A mid-aged woman and her daughter were among three people arrested here on Sunday for carrying 520 grams of a drug worth Rs 2.50 crore, police said.

They were drug peddlers and were coming here from Delhi in a private car. Based on inputs that they were in posession of smack, they were held from a place near cantonment on the Ambala-Delhi national highway here, the police said.

The car driver is a native of Una in Himachal Pradesh and the woman and her daughter hail from Ambala City.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

