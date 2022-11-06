Left Menu

2 killed, 13 injured in gas explosion in Karachi

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:14 IST
Two Pakistani women were killed and 13 others injured in a gas explosion in their apartment in Karachi's heavily populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, police said.

A senior police officer said that a 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter were killed in the explosion on Saturday night.

“The explosion which took place late at night was so powerful that it also damaged other flats on the floor and left 13 people injured,” he said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

SHO Bashir Randhawa said that three injured were critical.

The Bomb Disposal Squad confirmed the explosion was caused by a gas leak and said it had destroyed doors and domestic use goods were destroyed.

