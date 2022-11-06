Left Menu

MP woman demands female friend from Rajasthan to marry her, creates ruckus; arrested

Further, she threatened the Rajasthan woman of leaking their chats on social media if she did not accept the demands, the SP said citing the complaint.The Madhya Pradesh woman reached her friends house at Ladnun in Nagaur on Saturday night and created a ruckus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:46 IST
MP woman demands female friend from Rajasthan to marry her, creates ruckus; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Madhya Pradesh was arrested after she created a ruckus at her female friend's house in Rajasthan's Nagaur, saying she wanted to marry her, police said on Sunday.

The two women, aged between 21 and 25, met on social media a couple of years ago and became friends, Superintendent of Police Ram Moorthy Joshi said.

The woman from Madhya Pradesh allegedly wanted to marry her friend and also sought physical relationship with her. She also demanded Rs 10 lakh. Further, she threatened the Rajasthan woman of leaking their chats on social media if she did not accept the demands, the SP said citing the complaint.

''The Madhya Pradesh woman reached her friend's house at Ladnun in Nagaur on Saturday night and created a ruckus. She wanted the woman to get married to her. The victim and her family members filed a police complaint today, after which an FIR for house trespass and extortion was registered,” Joshi said.

The Madhya Pradesh woman has been arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022