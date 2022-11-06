Left Menu

1 killed, 6 injured as wild boars go on rampage in Odisha village

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:52 IST
1 killed, 6 injured as wild boars go on rampage in Odisha village
A 62-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured when wild boars attacked them in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Ramapalli village near Kodala in Polasara forest range, they said.

People of Ramapalli, Beruabadi and Marudi villages were working in their farmland when they were attacked by the wild boars, said Dilip Kumar Rout, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Ghumusar South.

Bharati Swain succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kodala Community Health Centre, he said.

Those injured were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The conditions of two of them are stated to be serious, officials said.

''The wild boars, which have strayed into the area, have destroyed crops on acres of land,'' said Debendra Swain of Ramapalli village.

The DFO said 30 forest personnel have been deployed to capture the wild boars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

