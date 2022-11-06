Left Menu

Movers and packers firm flees with man's household items worth Rs 2.36 lakh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 22:04 IST
Movers and packers firm flees with man's household items worth Rs 2.36 lakh
A government staffer lost Rs 2.36 lakh after a movers and packers firm he had engaged after finding it online fled with his household items, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

Vyankatraman Nagarajan (54) was shifting house from Bengaluru to Nagpur and the deal was fixed with the accused firm for Rs 47,500, he said.

''The firm's truck is untraceable and items like washing machine, refrigerator, television set etc are missing. We have registered a case under IPC and Information Technology Act,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

