PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:48 IST
UP: Teen girl killed by neighbour for refusing marriage proposal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her neighbour whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said here on Monday.

The accused was identified as Sonu Banjara, they said.

Priyanshi, who was missing from home since Saturday, was found dead in a sugar cane field in Hajipur village on Sunday, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinit Jaiswal said a case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested.

The girl's father in a complaint alleged that the accused was pressurising his daughter for marriage and had also threatened his family. The body has been sent for the post-mortem, he said.

