Ahmedabad to host an evening to remember for Gujarat police personnel

Himachal police band and 20 artists from the Gujarati film industry and Bollywood will perform at the evening. Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 7: “Rakshak - Ek Shaam Gujarat Police Ke Naam”, a unique programme dedicated to Gujarat police, will take place at Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad on November 19. It is the first time such a programme is being organised dedicatedly for the police in Gujarat.

Himachal Pradesh Police’s famous band, “Harmony of the Pines”, will perform at the event. To make the evening even more special, more than 20 noted artists from the Gujarati film industry and Bollywood will also perform at the spectacular event and salute the efforts and selfless service of Gujarat police personnel. The function is also aimed at promoting the Gujarati film industry. The special programme has been organised by Shree Sai Women and Children Welfare Trust with the support of the Youth and Cultural Activities Ministry of Gujarat and the Home Ministry of Gujarat. All thirty-three districts and four police commissionerates of Gujarat have been covered in the programme. Police officers from each of the districts and commissionerates will be felicitated with medals and certificates at the event to recognise their excellent service and laud their efforts. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Narasimha Kumar (IPS) is the committee chairman for the event. Deputy IGP Parikshita Rathod (IPS), Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar (IPS), Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh Yadav (IPS), and Staff Officer GG Jasani have been nominated as the committee members. The event will commence at 7:00 pm.

For more information, visit: https://youtu.be/4HEvwio9jE8

