Woman, 2 minor daughters found dead at home in Haryana's Rohtak

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 31-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead at their house in Haryana's Rohtak district, police said on Monday.

It is suspected that Rimpi and her two daughters, aged eight and six, were strangled to death, they said.

The woman's husband Devender is being questioned, a police official said.

The bodies have been shifted to civil hospital for post-mortem, police said. Devender had shifted to Rohtak from Gohana three years ago, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

