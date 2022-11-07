Left Menu

BJP leader shot dead in Bihar's Katihar

A local BJP leader was shot dead near his house in Bihars Katihar district on Monday, police said.Sanjeev Mishra, a former Zilla Parishad member, was talking to some people near his house in Telta police station area when two men came on a motorcycle and fired at him, they said.He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:37 IST
A local BJP leader was shot dead near his house in Bihar's Katihar district on Monday, police said.

Sanjeev Mishra, a former Zilla Parishad member, was talking to some people near his house in Telta police station area when two men came on a motorcycle and fired at him, they said.

''He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The accused managed to flee the spot,'' a police officer said.

The incident happened around 8 am, and within a few hours, Mishra's supporters gathered outside the police station and went on a rampage, damaging several police vehicles parked there, he said.

''Senior police officers have been sent to the spot where the incident took place. Details will be shared only after getting a report from them,'' Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said.

Police are investigating the matter from all possible angles, he said, adding that the accused will be nabbed soon.

The BJP said that ever since the Mahagathbandhan government came to power in the state, political murders have started.

''Nitish Kumar seems to have surrendered his chief minister's post to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar is not even properly handling his responsibility as the home minister,'' said state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

''Mishra was an executive committee member of Katihar district BJP. He was in the BJP for a long, and earlier also held the post of the president of the party's Balrampur mandal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

