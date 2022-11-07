Left Menu

CRPF constable, ASI arrested in JK police recruitment scam

The CBI has arrested four people including a Jammu and Kashmir police assistant sub-inspector and a CRPF constable in connection with sub-inspectors recruitment scam in the Union Territory, officials said Monday. The CBI probe in the scam has shown that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get advance copy of the papers, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:16 IST
The CBI has arrested four people including a Jammu and Kashmir police assistant sub-inspector and a CRPF constable in connection with sub-inspectors' recruitment scam in the Union Territory, officials said Monday. The CBI has taken into custody Ashok Kumar, ASI, J&K Police, Surender Singh, Constable, CRPF, and two private individuals -- Pradeep Kumar, packing in-charge at the printing press where papers were getting printed, and one Bajinder Singh, they said.

The CBI probe in the scam has shown that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get advance copy of the papers, they said. ''CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of JK Police, one CRPF official, one Ex Constable of CRPF, one Teacher of Govt of J&K, one Commandant of BSF and one ASI of Jammu and Kashmir Police,'' the agency said in a statement.

