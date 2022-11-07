DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 7

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

** WASHINGTON D.C. - Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov will hold a meeting in Washington with the mediation and participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. ** REYKJAVÍK – President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari is leaving for Iceland to attend Reykjavík Global Forum for women leaders that is being held in Reykjavík on 8-10 November 2022.

** ANKARA - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives in Tukish capital Ankara to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. ** SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and local youths, before speaking at the world leaders' summit at COP27.

** BRUSSELS - Spain's Economy Minister, Nadia Calviño, attends macroeconomic summit in Brussels - 1100 GMT. ** MANILA - The Philippines holds a media briefing about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s participation in this week's ASEAN summit - 0300 GMT. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - UN climate change conference (COP27). (To Nov. 8) MOSCOW - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation. (To Nov. 8) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

** PHNOM PENH - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits. (To Nov. 9) ** SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opens a discussion on climate security at COP 27 - 1400 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow to discuss bilateral issues and the global agenda. Outwatching for comments on Ukraine crisis - 0900 GMT. ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara to discuss Stockholm's bid to join NATO as well as the extradition of people Ankara considers terrorists. AMSTERDAM - Sergio Mattarella President of Italy, accompanied by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, will visit the Netherlands (To Nov 11) WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez in Berlin - 0800 GMT. SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt - Finance ministers convene at COP27. BERLIN - Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez will visit Germany (To Nov 10) JERUSALEM - Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, will visit Israel - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ** PHNOM PENH - Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit. (To Nov. 13) WARSAW - Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda attends Polish Independence Day in Warsaw CAIRO - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit. NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 PHNOM PENH - ASEAN leaders hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. – 0820 GMT. PHNOM PENH - U.S President Joe Biden will travel to Cambodia to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit (to Nov. 13) BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 HANOI/SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Vietnam and Singapore with business delegation. (To Nov. 14) PHNOM PENH - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen holds a news conference after ASEAN Summit – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Latvian President Egils Levits in Berlin – 1015 GMT. SLOVENIA - Slovenians vote in second round of presidential election JAKARTA - U.S President Joe Biden will visit Indonesia to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit. (To Nov. 16) YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

** BALI - Leaders from the G20 countries and world organisations arrive in Bali, Indonesia ahead of a two-day summit. GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 STANLEY - Princess Anne, member of the British royal family will visit the Falkland Islands. (To Nov. 22) BANGKOK - APEC Ministerial Meeting. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 MALAYSIA - Malaysia holds general election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 NEPAL - Nepal holds general elections GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan holds key mayoral elections. MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. TIRANA - The EU holds a summit with leaders of countries in the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

