Left Menu

Delhi court acquits man accused of forcing minor girl to elope

The judge said that no evidence was brought by the prosecution to show that the accused induced the child victim to go along with the CCL, with the intent that she may be compelled, forced or seduced to have illicit intercourse with the CCL and therefore, the case of the prosecution has fallen like a pack of cards.The judge further said that there was nothing on record to establish the guilt of the accused in the commission of the offence and the prosecution had failed to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:12 IST
Delhi court acquits man accused of forcing minor girl to elope
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has acquitted a man accused of forcing a minor girl to elope, saying the case of the prosecution has “fallen like a pack of cards”.

The court was hearing a case against Ram Kishore, who was accused of forcing the girl to go along with a minor boy. According to the prosecution, the girl went missing on March 3, 2021, and an FIR for kidnapping was registered at Kapashera police station.

After being recovered and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the girl's medical examination was conducted, during which she said about going to Karnal with her ''boyfriend'' (child in conflict with law or CCL), having sexual relations with him and also getting married to him in a temple, the prosecution said. During the investigation, the child victim recorded her statement that accused Ram Kishore, a cousin of the CCL, told her to go along ­with the CCL, failing which he would kill her parents, the prosecution said. “Accused Ram Kishore is acquitted of the charge under section 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 506(­II) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” Additional Sessions Judge­ Vipin Kharb said in a recent order. The judge said that “no evidence was brought by the prosecution to show that the accused induced the child victim to go along­ with the CCL, with the intent that she may be compelled, forced or seduced to have illicit intercourse with the CCL and therefore, the case of the prosecution has fallen like a pack of cards”.

The judge further said that there was nothing on record to establish the guilt of the accused in the commission of the offence and the prosecution had failed to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt. The court noted that the child victim had turned hostile and did not support the allegations made by her in her earlier statement recorded under the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court also noted that the child victim's father and the complainant in the present case said that as the accused had previously abused him, he had implicated Ram Kishore in the present case.

Besides filing a chargesheet against the accused, a case was also filed against the CCL before the Juveline Justice Board. PTI MNR KVK KVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022