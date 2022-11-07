Moscow's Red Square marks anniversary of historic WW2 parade with exhibition
Soviet tanks and soldiers dressed up in Red Army greatcoats were on display in Red Square on Monday as Russia recreated a historic parade during World War Two to mark the anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.
More than 200 volunteers and 150 performers took part in the events, which showcased a host of Soviet-made weapons, anti-aircraft guns and motorcycles, organisers said.
The celebration takes place as Russia suffers setbacks in its eight-month long war in Ukraine, where it faces a looming offensive from Ukrainian troops to retake the southern city of Kherson.
