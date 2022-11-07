Left Menu

Maha: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held

Shamim alias Salman Khan was found dead at the entrance of his hotel in Fatima Nagar area of the town in the morning, an official said.The victim had started the hotel in partnership with some of his friends on October 25, he said.The victims body bore nine stab wounds and his private parts had been chopped off, the official said.Based on the CCTV footage recovered from the area, the police zeroed in on a friend of the victim, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:15 IST
Maha: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said. Shamim alias Salman Khan was found dead at the entrance of his hotel in Fatima Nagar area of the town in the morning, an official said.

The victim had started the hotel in partnership with some of his friends on October 25, he said.

The victim's body bore nine stab wounds and his private parts had been chopped off, the official said.

Based on the CCTV footage recovered from the area, the police zeroed in on a friend of the victim, he said. As per preliminary investigations, a love affair might have lead to the murder, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the station house officer of Shanti Nagar police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022