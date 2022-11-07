UP man dies after being attacked by bull

A 59-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull in the Mohanganj police station area here on Monday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Kumar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Ramkrishna Yadav.

Yadav was attacked in his farmland after he had gone there to chase away the bovine. Three other persons, who had rushed to save him were also injured.

Amrish Yadav, the son of the deceased, said his father was a fourth-class employee at the secretariat in Lucknow and had come to his house in Amethi on November 5.

''As a result of attack, my father was severely injured in the stomach. He also received injuries on his head. He was bleeding from nose and ears. He was taken to a community health centre in Tiloi, from where doctors referred him to Raebareli for treatment,'' he said. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Raebareli, the son added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 7 am.

Former village pradhan of Gobre village (where the incident took place) Shiv Sagar Yadav said the bull was unwell for the past few days and had attacked some people some days ago as well.

Elaborating on the accident, he said when the animal attacked Yadav, he tried to take shelter behind a tree, but the bull continued to chase him as a result of which he bleed profusely.

