Left Menu

Gurugram: Nigerian national robbed by 2 men posing as cops

An FIR has been registered after the Nigerian national, identified as Ali Mohammad Imam, filed a complaint with the police, they said. Imam told the police that he came to India with his family and was in the city for his kidney treatment at the Artemis hospital here.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:08 IST
Gurugram: Nigerian national robbed by 2 men posing as cops
  • Country:
  • India

Two men posing as policemen allegedly robbed a Nigerian national of USD 13,000 here, officials said on Monday. An FIR has been registered after the Nigerian national, identified as Ali Mohammad Imam, filed a complaint with the police, they said. Imam told the police that he came to India with his family and was in the city for his kidney treatment at the Artemis hospital here. ''I was outside the hospital when two people came in a car. They were in civil dress but claimed to be policemen. They asked for my passport and ID. I handed out the documents. They also checked my bags and stole 13,000 dollars (approximately Rs 11 lakh). ''When I resisted, they pushed me and escaped in the car following which I informed the police,'' Imam said in his complaint. An FIR has been registered against two unknown persons under sections 379-B (theft), 420 (cheating), 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station, police said.

''We are analysing footage from CCTV cameras and are trying to identify the car and the accused. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022