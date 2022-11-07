Nitish asks officials for strict implementation of liquor ban, crackdown on supply routes

Left Menu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed for the strict implementation of the prohibition, asking officers concerned to focus on curbing the supply of liquor.Chairing a meeting with top officials in his office, Kumar asked them to ensure the arrest of all those involved in liquor smuggling from other states.Liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.Soon after the meeting, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said, The CM has made it clear that the focus of the officials of police, prohibition and excise departments should be to break all liquor supply and distribution chains across the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:23 IST
Soon after the meeting, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said, ''The CM has made it clear that the focus of the officials of police, prohibition and excise departments should be to break all liquor supply and distribution chains across the state. If those who are involved in the supply and distribution of liquor to Bihar are nabbed, the availability of liquor will automatically be checked.'' ''Therefore, the priority of officials should be to identify the routes through which liquor is being smuggled to Bihar from other states and nab those who are involved in this illegal trade,'' he added.

As per law, a person caught the first time for consuming alcohol will be fined Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000, Subhani said.

''If the first-time offender fails to pay the fine, then he/she will be jailed for 30 days. The second-time offenders don’t get any relief as per the law, and he/she will have to serve a jail sentence of one year,'' he said.

Total 20,000 people were arrested in October for violating the prohibition, said KK Pathak, the additional chief secretary of the Prohibition Excise and Registration Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

