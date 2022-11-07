Haryana: Newly-elected woman sarpanch held for 'booth capturing' during Panchayat polls in Nuh

A newly-elected woman sarpanch has been arrested for her alleged involvement in 'booth capturing' in the November 2 panchayat elections here, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rashida, and she was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Sunday.

A mob allegedly attacked polling stations 77 and 78 at Manauta village during polling on November 2. Following this incident, a complaint was registered and re-polling was ordered.

The results were declared on November 4 and village resident Rashida won the poll, said police.

While she and her supporters were still celebrating the victory, some purported videos went viral on social media showing her alleged involvement in booth capturing.

''After filing an FIR, we investigated and found the involvement of the newly-elected Sarpanch Rashida and arrested her. We are also verifying the role of others and they will be nabbed soon,'' said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

The polling for panches and sarpanches in nine Haryana districts -- of Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar were held on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)