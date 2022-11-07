Left Menu

UP BJP MLA Vikram Saini's seat declared vacant following conviction in riots case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:14 IST
UP BJP MLA Vikram Saini's seat declared vacant following conviction in riots case
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday declared the seat of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini as vacant following his disqualification after being convicted by a court in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

An MP/MLA court of Muzaffarnagar had recently awarded the BJP legislator two years of imprisonment in the case.

The assembly secretariat on Monday issued a notification declaring the Khatauli seat in Muzaffarnagar which is represented by Saini as vacant.

The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified ''from the date of such conviction'' and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary had raised questions on the Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker for not disqualifying the BJP MLA after his conviction in the case. Chaudhary had accused the speaker of bias over the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan following his conviction by a court in a hate speech case, saying the decision in the matter was a quick one, while there was ''no initiative'' in case of the BJP MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022