U.S. citizen killed in central Baghdad - police sources
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:17 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
A U.S. citizen was killed on Monday in central Baghdad, Iraqi police sources said.
The body was taken to a hospital in the capital's Karrada district and an initial hospital report indicated that the death was caused by a bullet, the sources added.
Police refused to give further details
