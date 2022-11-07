Left Menu

Mumbai court issues fresh non-bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

As the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the police sought more time for the execution of the warrant against the Amravati MP and her father.However, the court rejected the polices request and directed them to act immediately.The metropolitan magistrate, PI Mokashi, then issued a fresh NBW against the duo.

  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her father in a fake caste certificate case.

Earlier, the court in September issued the NBW against Rana and her father, which is yet to be executed. As the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the police sought more time for the execution of the warrant against the Amravati MP and her father.

However, the court rejected the police's request and directed them to act immediately.

The metropolitan magistrate, PI Mokashi, then issued a fresh NBW against the duo. The court has adjourned the matter to November 28 for filing of a report on the NBW.

As per the complaint lodged at Mulund police station in Mumbai, Rana and her father had allegedly forged a caste certificate as the seat from where she is elected is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The Bombay High Court in 2021 cancelled the caste certificate issued to the Amravati MP, saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents.

