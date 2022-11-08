Left Menu

Nigerian police adds more teargas, stun guns in election run-up

Nigerian police has ordered the distribution of additional anti-riot gear, including tear gas and stun guns, to help maintain law and order in the run-up to and during the February presidential elections, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:32 IST
Nigerian police adds more teargas, stun guns in election run-up
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian police has ordered the distribution of additional anti-riot gear, including tear gas and stun guns, to help maintain law and order in the run-up to and during the February presidential elections, a police spokesman said on Monday. Elections in Africa's most populous country have been characterised by violence, leading to the death of political party supporters and police and electoral officials.

Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba ordered that police should be provided more kits and anti-riot equipment to upgrade their capabilities and provide "top-notch election security management for the 2023 general elections," the spokesman said. Nigerians will vote for a new president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, who is to step down after serving the maximum two terms permitted by the constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global
4
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022