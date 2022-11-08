China urges Canada to stop comments that hurt ties
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:19 IST
- Country:
- China
Canada should stop making remarks that hurt relations with China, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, referring to statements by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The comments at a regular brieing, concerned Trudeau's accusations that China was attempting to interfere with Canada's elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- China
- Canada
- Trudeau
- Justin Trudeau
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-China's YMTC Asks Core U.S. Staff To Leave Due To Chip Export Controls - FT
China's YMTC asks core U.S. employees to leave due to chip export restrictions -FT
Tesla cuts starter prices for Model 3, Model Y in China by up to 9%
China Q3 GDP growth rebounds at faster pace but risks loom
China's Sept exports grow 5.7%, beat forecasts, imports weak