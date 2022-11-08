Left Menu

Iran's judiciary says more than 1,000 convictions made over 'riots'

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 1,000 convictions related to recent "riots" have been issued by Iran, judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16, Iran has faced nationwide protests which are one of the biggest challenges to its clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

