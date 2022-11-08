Left Menu

Body of man found in Delhi's Kishangarh

The body of an unidentified man was found near Sanjay Van cremation ground in southwest Delhis Kishangarh area on Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, information was received at around 9 am about a person, aged around 40 years, lying unconscious near the cremation ground.The crime team has been called to the spot for collecting evidence, the police said.

Body of man found in Delhi's Kishangarh
The body of an unidentified man was found near Sanjay Van cremation ground in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, information was received at around 9 am about a person, aged around 40 years, lying unconscious near the cremation ground.

The crime team has been called to the spot for collecting evidence, the police said. A case is being registered at the Kishangarh police station, a senior police officer said, adding efforts are on to identify the man.

Further Investigation is in progress, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

