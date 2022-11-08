KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :8800.00-10100.00 Masoor Dal :8000.00-10700.00 Gatar Dal :6150.00-6600.00 Gram Dal :6200.00-6600.00 Matar Dal :6300.00-6450.00 Urad Dal :9200.00-10000.00 Moth Dal :9100.00-9900.00 Arhar Dal :10,300.00-10,900.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2500.00-2600.00 Minikit :4325.00-4625.00 Govind Bhog:7425.00-7725.00 Dehradun :8375.00-9425.00 (all rates are including GST)

