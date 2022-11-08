German UBS branches searched in connection with Russia's Usmanov - Spiegel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:48 IST
German investigators are searching branches of Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich in connection with a case involving Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Spiegel weekly reported on Tuesday.
The searches were focused on gathering evidence related to a money-laundering case, Spiegel cited a spokesperson for the attorney general's office as saying.
