Ranthambhore musical festival to be organised only after permission: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed that the proposed musical festival near the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan to be held only with the requisite permission and according to the conditions stipulated by a joint committee.

A bench comprising chairperson Justice A K Goel said that no approval from the wildlife department was shown to the tribunal and the argument that all approvals were taken remained a "tall claim." The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district was an ecosensitive zone and activities in its vicinity had to be regulated to ensure that there was no harm to the wildlife.

"On due consideration, we find it difficult to accept that all approvals for the event have been taken," the bench said.

"It is difficult to accept that such events have no relevance for the protection of wildlife and no evaluation has been undertaken by any statutory regulator or even by the project proponent (event manager, Canvas Talent Pvt Ltd, Mumbai) that the event will have no adverse impact on the wildlife," the bench added. The bench further said that it appeared difficult to rule out the possibility of disturbing the wildlife and ecosystem by the event being organised within 10 km of the reserve and as there was no express permission, an informed decision by a statutory regulator was necessary. "Accordingly, we direct that the event may be held only if so permitted and subject to such conditions as laid down by a joint committee of National Wildlife Board, Government of India and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajasthan after due consideration of its impact on the wildlife and the eco-system," the green panel said.

It said that the decision be taken expeditiously, preferably within one week and the National Board for Wildlife in coordination with other authorities concerned, including the National Tiger Conservation Authority, could issue appropriate guidelines with regard to such events in the vicinity of other national parks in the country, preferably within one month.

"If any such guidelines have been issued, the same may be updated with further inputs, if any and compliance may be ensured by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Sawai Madhopur," the NGT said.

The NGT initiated suo motu proceedings in the matter to consider the impact of the proposed musical festival near the tiger reserve at Ranthambhore.

The Ranthambhore Festival was being organised since 2017 at a hotel, around five km from the Ranthambhore National Park, to promote the art and culture of the region, the application filed by the project proponent said. PTI MNR RCJ

