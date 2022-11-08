Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:01 IST
UP court frames charges against SP's Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special MP/MLA court in neighbouring Shamli on Tuesday framed charges against Samajwadi Party legislator Nahid Hasan in a 2019 attempt to murder case.

Hasan, who is lodged in Chitrakoot district jail, was produced before the special court in Kairana amid tight security.

Charges were framed under IPC sections 323 (Voluntary causing hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant for discharge of his duty), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) against the Kairana MLA.

Additional District Session Court judge Surender Kumar fixed November 28 for further hearing the matter.

Government counsel Sanjay Chauhan told PTI that police had registered a case against Hasan and others for attempt to murder and disrupting official work in Jhinjhana police station area on the complaint of Sub Divisional officer (SDO) of UP Power Corporation Nazim Ali on July 7, 2019.

