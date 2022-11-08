Left Menu

25-year-old man killed in blast in Assam's Dibrugarh

His body is very badly mutilated due to the impact of the explosion. We have called forensic experts to examine the site and look for evidence, the officer said.The police have registered a case of unnatural death, he added.The blast was so powerful that parts of a cylinder were found on the roof of a house 50 metres away from the site, official sources said.The deceased had worked for private firms engaged in Oil Indias exploration survey, which involves the usages of explosives such as gelatin sticks.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:20 IST
25-year-old man killed in blast in Assam's Dibrugarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a blast in his outhouse in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said.

Dibrugarh's Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said the man, identified as Rituraj Mech, was killed in a suspected cylinder blast at Da-Hukuta village in Kamalabari in Duliajan police station area.

''He was working in his outhouse godown when the blast took place. His body is very badly mutilated due to the impact of the explosion. We have called forensic experts to examine the site and look for evidence,'' the officer said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, he added.

The blast was so powerful that parts of a cylinder were found on the roof of a house 50 metres away from the site, official sources said.

''The deceased had worked for private firms engaged in Oil India's exploration survey, which involves the usages of explosives such as gelatin sticks. We suspect that he had kept some of those at the house and accidentally those exploded today,'' one of the sources said.

PSU major Oil India's field headquarters is located at Duliajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022