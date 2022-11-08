Revenue official suspended over bribe charges in J-K's Kishtwar

A revenue official was suspended and an inquiry was ordered after a video, purportedly showing him taking bribe, went viral on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Tuesday. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav ordered the immediate suspension of Patwari Vineet Kumar following a preliminary report submitted by Tehsildar Paddar showing ''possible misdemeanor and misuse of office'' by the official.

Kumar was allegedly caught on-camera accepting the bribe at his office in village Massu last week and later the video was circulated on social media.

Kewal Krishan, Patwari Halqa Gulagbarh, has been given the additional charge to look after the routine work of Patwari Halqa Massu till further orders, the official said.

Taking strong note of the incident, the deputy commissioner sought a report from the concerned Tehsildar, the official said.

The accused Patwari Kumar was attached to the office of Tehsildar Drabshalla and its Tehsildar Chander Shakhar Sharma was asked to conduct a discreet inquiry into the matter and furnish his report within 15 days, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)