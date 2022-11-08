Left Menu

UK's minister to update parliament on Wednesday on restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland

Britain's Northern Ireland minister will update parliament on Wednesday on ways to restore the region's power sharing government, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Britain's Northern Ireland minister will update parliament on Wednesday on ways to restore the region's power sharing government, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since February when the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party began a boycott of the regional assembly in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"Cabinet agreed the UK's absolutely priority for the people of Northern Ireland was the restoration of a stable, effective and accountable devolved government in Northern Ireland," Sunak's spokesman said. "The Northern Ireland secretary resolved to update the House of Commons on the best means to achieve that tomorrow."

