Nigerian held with banned drugs in Navi Mumbai
A 42-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for possessing banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Navi Mumbai Police raided premises in Vashi last weekend and seized 130 gm of Methaqualone from the Nigerian, an official said.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:16 IST
A 42-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for possessing banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police raided premises in Vashi last weekend and seized 130 gm of Methaqualone from the Nigerian, an official said. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
