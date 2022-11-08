Doping-Valieva case referred to Court of Arbitration for Sport, says WADA president

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has referred figure skater Kamila Valieva's case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after making no progress with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday.

"Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made. Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Banka wrote on Twitter.

