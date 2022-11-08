Left Menu

Doping-Valieva case referred to Court of Arbitration for Sport, says WADA president

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:37 IST
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has referred figure skater Kamila Valieva's case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after making no progress with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday.

"Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made. Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Banka wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

