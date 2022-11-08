Left Menu

Armed miscreants enter ‘dera’ in Hoshiarpur; decamp with cash, documents

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:38 IST
A group of armed miscreants forcibly entered a ‘dera’ here on Tuesday and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash and some documents, police said.

At least 45 people carrying pistols and some sharp-edged weapons broke into Dera Santgarh located in Harkhowal village in the early hours of the day, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Surinder Pal said the group led by Tarsem Singh and Satvir Singh, both from Uttar Pradesh, forcibly entered the ‘dera’ to take its possession.

They damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the premises, broke open the cupboards and fled with about Rs 20 lakh cash and other valuable items including mobile phones and some documents, police said. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

