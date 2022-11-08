Left Menu

'Hybrid' terrorist arrested in J&K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:12 IST
'Hybrid' terrorist arrested in J&K's Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected ''hybrid'' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Abid Ahmad Sheikh was in touch with LeT commanders and involved in transportation of arms and ammunition, he said.

''Police alongwith security forces have arrested a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT in Awantipora and recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from his possession,'' a police spokesperson said.

''During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in close touch with LeT commanders and was involved in transportation of arms and ammunition,'' he added.

A hand grenade was seized from him, the official said.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022