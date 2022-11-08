Left Menu

HC upholds 10-year jail term of man for sexually assaulting minor

The Delhi High Court has upheld the 10 years rigorous imprisonment awarded to a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl, saying that the FSL report fully corroborates the allegations of the victim.The high court said there were no major inconsistencies in the testimonies of prosecution witnesses - the victim and her parents - and the case was further strengthened by medical evidence.The prosecution has successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore, this court does not find any ground to interfere with the impugned judgment of conviction and sentence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:44 IST
HC upholds 10-year jail term of man for sexually assaulting minor
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has upheld the 10 years rigorous imprisonment awarded to a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl, saying that the FSL report fully corroborates the allegations of the victim.

The high court said there were no major inconsistencies in the testimonies of prosecution witnesses - the victim and her parents - and the case was further strengthened by medical evidence.

“The prosecution has successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore, this court does not find any ground to interfere with the impugned judgment of conviction and sentence. The conviction is upheld. The appeal is dismissed,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said.

The high court’s verdict came while deciding the appeal by the convict who was held guilty of offences of aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, in the present matter, fully corroborates the allegations made by the child victim. The FSL report leaves no room for doubt that the appellant (man) had committed the offence for which he was charged.

“Besides the FSL report, the prosecutrix supports the prosecution case in her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC and in her evidence before the court.

''As has been noted above, there are minor contradictions; they, though, do not suggest that the prosecution story is false. The prosecution has been successful in proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” it said.

According to the prosecution, in March 2014, the victim, aged between 11-12 years, was going to a public toilet when the accused met her on way. He took her to a shanty and raped her after which she became unconscious, it said, adding that when she regained consciousness, she was in a hospital.

The convict challenged the trial court’s verdict claiming that it was bad in law and deserved to be set aside and that there were material contradictions in the evidence of prosecution witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022