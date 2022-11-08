Ukraine's president says Black Sea grain export deal must be extended
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 21:20 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday that the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended.
"It is necessary for the grain agreement to continue in the future. Ukraine is ready to remain the guarantor of world food security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app following talks in Kyiv with the ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Black Sea
- Kyiv
- U.S.
- Linda
- Thomas-Greenfield
- Ukrainian
- United
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-China's YMTC Asks Core U.S. Staff To Leave Due To Chip Export Controls - FT
China's YMTC asks core U.S. employees to leave due to chip export restrictions -FT
Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown
Motor racing-Alonso loses U.S. GP points after Haas protest
Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns