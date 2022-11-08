Left Menu

Migrant rescue ship to head to France after being refused port by Italy

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-11-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 21:26 IST
Migrant rescue ship to head to France after being refused port by Italy
  • Country:
  • Italy

French charity SOS Mediterranee said on Tuesday its Ocean Viking rescue ship was heading for France after Italy's new rightist government refused to take the 234 migrants it has aboard into one of its ports.

The Ocean Viking "intends to ask France for a safe port of disembarkation", and is expected to reach international waters off the French island of Corsica on Thursday, charity representative Alessandro Porro said in a statement.

In a tweet, SOS Mediterranee added: "After Italy's silence, we ask French maritime authorities to assign a port to the 234 survivors on the #OceanViking."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022