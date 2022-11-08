Two Delhi youths beaten up on suspicion of kidnapping in U'khand

Left Menu

Villagers from the districts Thalisain area on Tuesday allegedly assaulted two men from Delhi on the suspicion that they were trying to abduct a woman, police said.It was later revealed that the woman was married to one of the men, Thalisain police station SHO Satendra Bhandari said.

Villagers from the district's Thalisain area on Tuesday allegedly assaulted two men from Delhi on the suspicion that they were trying to abduct a woman, police said.

It was later revealed that the woman was married to one of the men, Thalisain police station SHO Satendra Bhandari said. The woman worked at an electronics company in Faridabad in Delhi-NCR where she began a relationship with the man and invited him to her home, Bhandari said.

Accompanied by a friend, the man reached the woman's home and tried to take her with him. However, her parents raised an objection and an argument erupted. Upon hearing the commotion from the woman's house, her neighbours gathered outside, the police said.

Intimated by the crowd, the men fled the spot. One of the men even fell 40 metres into the Nayar river, they added. The villagers pulled him out of the river and allegedly assaulted him and his friend, suspecting them of trying to abduct the woman. However, upon learning the facts, they admitted the duo to a primary health care centre and informed the cops, the police said. The woman told the police during interrogation that she had married one of the men after befriending him while working in Faridabad.

