London Underground workers to strike on Thursday after talks fail
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A London Underground workers strike over a pay dispute will go ahead this week after talks failed to yield a resolution, a trade union said on Tuesday.
"TfL (Transport for London) have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Tuesday.
