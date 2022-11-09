U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 01:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for a total estimated cost of $380 million, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said. (Reporting By Paul Grant)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. State Department
- Pentagon
- Arizona
- Tucson
- Defense Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia has notified U.S. about planned nuclear drills -Pentagon
Pentagon successfully flight tests hypersonic weapon components
US plans to fortify defense ties with India to deter China: Pentagon
Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US
No indication Russian nuclear drills are 'cover activity' -Pentagon