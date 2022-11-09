U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for a total estimated cost of $380 million, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said. (Reporting By Paul Grant)

