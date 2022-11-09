Left Menu

Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

Updated: 09-11-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 02:44 IST
Meta Platforms Inc will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

