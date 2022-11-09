Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9

- British minister Gavin Williamson resigned from the UK government on Tuesday evening following a slew of bullying allegations and several formal investigations into his behaviour. - German police have raided offices of the Swiss bank UBS in connection with a money laundering investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UK struggles to secure long-term gas import deals - Jeremy Hunt set to scrap Truss plan for investment zones

- UK minister Gavin Williamson quits over bullying allegations - German police raid UBS over Usmanov money laundering probe

- The British government is struggling to secure long-term gas supply deals with foreign states as ministers fret about leaving taxpayers on the hook if gas prices fall in the coming years.

- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to scrap former Prime Minister Liz Truss' plans for low-tax investment zones to boost UK economic growth in next week's Autumn Statement. - British minister Gavin Williamson resigned from the UK government on Tuesday evening following a slew of bullying allegations and several formal investigations into his behaviour.

- German police have raided offices of the Swiss bank UBS in connection with a money laundering investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

