PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9

Overview - The British government is struggling to secure long-term gas supply deals with foreign states as ministers fret about leaving taxpayers on the hook if gas prices fall in the coming years.

- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to scrap former Prime Minister Liz Truss' plans for low-tax investment zones to boost UK economic growth in next week's Autumn Statement. - British minister Gavin Williamson resigned from the UK government on Tuesday evening following a slew of bullying allegations and several formal investigations into his behaviour.

- German police have raided offices of the Swiss bank UBS in connection with a money laundering investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

