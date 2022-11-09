PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9
- British minister Gavin Williamson resigned from the UK government on Tuesday evening following a slew of bullying allegations and several formal investigations into his behaviour. - German police have raided offices of the Swiss bank UBS in connection with a money laundering investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
- UK struggles to secure long-term gas import deals - Jeremy Hunt set to scrap Truss plan for investment zones
Overview - The British government is struggling to secure long-term gas supply deals with foreign states as ministers fret about leaving taxpayers on the hook if gas prices fall in the coming years.
