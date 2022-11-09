Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

