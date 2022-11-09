Odd News Roundup: Thailand's 'floating train' a big hit as dam waters rise
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Thailand's 'floating train' a big hit as dam waters rise
Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special "floating train", where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels. The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri province six hours away on an elevated track just above the water level, which officials say has been unusually high this year.
