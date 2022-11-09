New Zealand opt to bat against Pakistan in first semifinal of T20 World Cup
- Country:
- Australia
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Both the teams have fielded unchanged playing XIs.
Teams: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gilchrist, Ponting underline key steps for Australia's T20 World Cup rescue job
Pakistan greats wonder if Shaheen Afridi was rushed into action
Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup: Team India unhappy with after-practice food in Sydney: BCCI sources
England win toss, elect to bowl against Ireland in T20 World Cup