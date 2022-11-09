Two prison staffers injured during clash between inmates in Pune's Yerwada jail

Two prison staffers were injured when they tried to intervene during a clash between two groups of inmates in the Yerwada Central Jail in Maharashtra's Pune city, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following which five jail inmates were arrested, he said.

A group of inmates allegedly threw stones and pieces of tiles on another group inside a cell, the official from Yerwada police station said. ''When the jail personnel tried to intervene, some of the inmates who were throwing stones roughed up two prison staffers, injuring them,'' he said.

Based on a complaint, five of the inmates were later arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)