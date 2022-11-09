17-year old boy held under POCSO Act

A minor boy has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the girl, studying 10th standard at Olagadam village in Bhavani taluk of the Erode district, was a close relative of the 17-year-old boy who has passed out of school and was from Namakkal district.

Based on a complaint from her parents that she had gone missing over the last couple of days, the police swung into action and caught the two lovers. The boy reportedly told the police that he has married the relative. The police said they invoked the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for kidnapping the girl and a court later sent him to a home for juveniles.

